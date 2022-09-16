Broncos top Panthers, 51-14

The Western Brown Broncos visited Miami Trace High School Friday night for a Week 5 non-conference match-up with the Panthers.

Western Brown posted a 51-14 victory.

The Broncos led 51-0 before two late scores in the fourth quarter by the Panthers.

“I thought we had a solid week of preparation,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “Overall, it is disappointing.

“Unfortunately, there’s no question it got away from us,” Williams said. “(Western Brown) was exactly what we expected.

“The problem I had were all the mental mistakes we had,” Williams said. “We know what we have coming up.

“We have to learn from the mistakes we made,” Williams said. “Everybody knows how good Western Brown is.”

After Miami Trace’s first possession resulted in a punt, Western Brown went down the field and scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Drew Novak to Zach Chisman.

Camden Cunningham’s extra-point kick gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead at the 9:04 mark of the first quarter.

On their second possession, Miami Trace moved the ball down to Western Brown’s 36-yard line before the ball went over on downs.

The Broncos scored on their second possession on a 6-yard run from Chisman. The kick gave Western Brown a 14-0 lead with 3:38 to play in the first quarter.

Miami Trace’s third possession saw the Panthers have to punt from their own end zone. A high snap had the ball roll out the back of the end zone for a safety and a 16-0 Western Brown lead at the 2:01 mark of the first quarter.

Miami Trace had a free kick to Western Brown.

With 11:56 to play in the first half, Chisman scored on a 2-yard run. The kick gave the Broncos a 23-0 lead.

Miami Trace’s next possession ended with an interception by Ryan Marthaler who returned the ball to the Panthers’ 1-yard line.

From there, Chisman scored to make it 30-0 with 9:13 to play in the half.

Western Brown scored after a Miami Trace punt on a 38-yard pass from Novak. The kick gave the Broncos a 37-0 lead with 3:50 to play in the half.

With just under one minute to play in the half, Novak passed to Spencer Smith for a 16-yard touchdown. The kick set the score at 44-0 at the half.

With 3:43 to play in the third quarter, quarterback Brady Sutton connected with Matthew Frye on a 24-yard touchdown. Cunningham’s kick put the score at 51-0.

The Panthers avoided the shutout with a 1-yard touchdown run by Asher LeBeau with 4:17 to play in the game.

Zach Warnock’s kick made it 51-7.

The Panthers scored again with 23 seconds to play on a 40-yard run by Evan Colegrove. Warnock’s kick set the final at 51-14.

Miami Trace (2-3 overall) begins Frontier Athletic Conference play next week at Jackson. The Ironmen improved to 3-2 Friday with a 20-12 win over Wheelersburg.

Western Brown (4-1 overall) will host New Richmond next week.

