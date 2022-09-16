MTMS girls cc win Zane Trace meet

KINNIKINNICK — The Miami Trace and Washington cross country teams competed in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Miami Trace girls middle school team won the meet with 57 placement points.

Washington was seventh in the middle school girls meet with 152 points. Eight schools had enough runners to post a team score.

The Blue Lion boys middle school team was sixth out of 12 teams with 150 points.

Gabriella Maranzana of Bishop Flaget won the middle school girls race in 13:17.49.

Noah Flores of Bishop Flaget won the middle school boys race with a time of 11:53.89.

Neither Washington nor Miami Trace had enough runners to post a girls high school team score.

Westerville South won that race with 72 points.

Zane Trace was fifth, including having the winning runner, Marie Souther, with a time of 20:35.73.

Chillicothe was eighth and McClain was 12th.

Westerville South also won the high school boys race, with four runners finishing in the top 10 and a total of just 42 points.

Chillicothe was fifth with 128 points, Jackson was sixth with 186 points, Fairfield was seventh with 226 points, Miami Trace was 12th with 322 points, Washington was 14th with 387 points and McClain was 15th with 437 points.

Caleb Sultan of Cedarville won the high school boys race in a time of 16:50.40.

In the middle school girls race, Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper was fourth out of 100 runners in 14:34.38.

Anna Tackage of Washington was the first on her team to finish, placing 17th in 15:59.36.

Washington’s Wyatt Putney was the first member of his team to complete the course in the middle school boys race, taking 10th place in 13:08.30.

Kaden Batson of Miami Trace placed 102nd in 20:22.28. He was the only runner for Miami Trace in this event.

Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer was 16th in the high school race in 23:22.97.

Kaylee Boehm of Washington placed 93rd in 31:06.35.

Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace finished 42nd out of 193 runners in 19:55.65.

Avery Wightman of Washington was 89th in 21:56.87.

Washington and Miami Trace will be at Ross Southeastern Saturday at 10 a.m.

Miami Trace and Washington girls middle school results:

Karleigh Cooper, MT, 4th, 14:34.38; Alyvia Atkinson, MT, 11th, 15:22.59; Anna Tackage, W, 17th, 15:59.36; Tori Peterson, MT, 18th, 16:00.56; Abigail Huff, W, 20th, 16:20.96; Karlee Johnson, MT, 25th, 16:39.21; Paige Fitzgerald, MT, 28th, 16:44.55; Cailin Johnson, MT, 29th, 16:48.04; Nora Morrison, MT, 46th, 17:54.47; Kaytlyn Burns, MT, 47th, 17:56.04; Kate Miller, W, 55th, 18:29.52; Kloey Burton, W, 69th, 19:56.03; Emily Parsley, MT, 74th, 20:24.77; Jayda Jones, MT, 75th, 20:43.65; Addison Weaver, W, 79th, 21:05.62; Brenna Sword, MT, 81st, 21:55.57; Tanzyn Laymon, MT, 86th, 22:26.21; Kami Kulin, MT, 87th, 22:29.60; Kielyn Daugherty, MT, 93rd, 22:52.98

Middle school girls team results:

Miami Trace, 1st, 57; Teays Valley East, 2nd, 82; Bishop Flaget, 3rd, 101; Teays Valley West, 4th, 102; Huntington, 5th, 118; Eastern Brown, 6th, 122; Washington, 7th, 152; Westfall, 8th, 164

Washington and Miami Trace boys middle school results:

Wyatt Putney, W, 10th, 13:08.30; Caden Dossenbach, W, 15th, 13:24.29; Channing Wightman, W, 29th, 13:54.50; Ethan Miteff, W, 74th, 15:55.41; Caleb Atkinson, W, 75th, 15:59.25; Gabe Roush, W, 82nd, 16:27.41; Colton Osborne, W, 101st, 20:10.54; Kaden Batson, MT, 102nd, 20:22.28; Zach Brobeck, W, 111th, 26:37.20

Middle school boys team results:

Eastern Brown, 1st, 44; South Webster, 2nd, 96; Jackson, 3rd, 135; Fairfield, 4th, 137; Bishop Flaget, 5th, 141; Washington, 6th, 150; Vinton County, 7th 171; Paint Valley, 8th, 178; Huntington, 9th, 178; North Adams, 10th, 188; Adena, 11th, 245; Teays Valley West, 12th, 287

Washington and Miami Trace high school girls results:

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 16th, 23:22.97; Kaylee Boehm, W, 93rd, 31:06.35

High school girls team results:

Westerville South, 1st, 72; Cedarville, 2nd, 90; River Valley, 3rd, 99; Westfall, 4th, 134; Zane Trace, 5th, 160; North Adams, 6th, 163; Huntington, 7th, 178; Chillicothe, 8th, 184; Winchester Eastern, 9th, 195; Paint Valley, 10th, 202; South Webster, 11th, 215; McClain, 12th, 305

Miami Trace and Washington high school boys results:

Eli Fliehman, MT, 42nd, 19:55.65; Max Trimble, MT, 71st, 20:59.94; Avery Wightman, W, 89th, 21:56.87; Joshua Lewis, MT, 91st, 21:57.57; Trace Bartruff, W, 107th, 22:49.43; Justin Everhart, MT, 116th, 23:07.19; Joey Yates, W, 121st, 23:21.96; Justin Robinson, MT, 132nd, 23:55.81; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 143rd, 24:33.98; Connor Hostetler, MT, 144th, 24:50.21; Garrett Carson, MT, 145th, 24:50.21; Lyndon Phillips, MT, 149th, 25:16.97; Cody Brown, W, 157th, 26:04.58; Ian Roush, W, 158th, 26:04.58; T.J. Ooten, W, 175th, 27:45.60; Mason Conger, W, 176th, 28:00.54; Landon St.Clair, MT, 185th, 30:03.51; Blake Walker, W, 187th, 30:38.79; Caleb Bennett, MT, 188th, 30:38.92

High school girls team results:

Westerville South, 1st, 42; Cedarville, 2nd, 77; Westfall, 3rd, 100; Vinton County, 4th, 123; Chillicothe, 5th, 128; Jackson, 6th, 186; Fairfield, 7th, 226; Huntington, 8th, 256; River Valley, 9th, 258; Zane Trace, 10th, 270; Adena, 11th, 289; Miami Trace, 12th, 322; South Webster, 13th, 328; Washington, 14th, 387; McClain, 15th, 437

The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team won the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (front, l-r); Jayda Jones, Paige Fitzgerald, Karleigh Cooper, Emily Parsley; (back, l-r); Caitlin Johnson, Kielyn Daughtery, Tanzyn Laymon, Karlee Johnson, Nora Morrison, Tori Peterson and Alyvia Atkinson. Not pictured: Kaitlyn Burns, Brenna Sword and Kami Kulin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_MTMS-cc-team-at-Zane-Trace-9-10-2022.jpg The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team won the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (front, l-r); Jayda Jones, Paige Fitzgerald, Karleigh Cooper, Emily Parsley; (back, l-r); Caitlin Johnson, Kielyn Daughtery, Tanzyn Laymon, Karlee Johnson, Nora Morrison, Tori Peterson and Alyvia Atkinson. Not pictured: Kaitlyn Burns, Brenna Sword and Kami Kulin. Courtesy photo