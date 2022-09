The Washington Blue Lion golf team played former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton Thursday, Sept. 15.

Washington won the match with a team score of 179 to 203 for the Astros.

Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a 39.

Also for the Blue Lions, Luke Crabtree had a score of 43.

Will Miller shot a 44, followed by Logan Clevenger, 53 and Shane Crago, 57.

Scores for East Clinton: Nathan Ellis, 41; Dakota Collom, 47; Aiden Walker, 57; Mitchell Ellis, 58 and Austin Kmatz, 58.