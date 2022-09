Miami Trace tennis beats Hillsboro, 4-1

The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Panthers won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Scarlett Studebaker, 6-2, 6-1.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Allie Crago, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.

Caitlin Davis shut out Jenna Harsha at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit lost to Savannah Sexten and Aly Johnson, 4-6, 6-7 (2-6).

Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye won at second doubles, 6-4, 7-5 over Brianna Bower and Jenna Hart.

Macy Mahorney of Miami Trace beat Keyle Johnson in a j-v match, 8-0.

Kiki Kulin and Ta’Kyia Yahn of Miami Trace lost a j-v doubles match, 6-8.

Miami Trace will play at Gardner Park against the Washington High School team Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Raelin Pepper makes the play for Miami Trace during a first doubles match against visiting Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Raelin-Pepper-MT-10us-9-15-2022.jpg Raelin Pepper makes the play for Miami Trace during a first doubles match against visiting Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald