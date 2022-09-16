Miami Trace volleyball improves to 4-0 in FAC

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team earned another Frontier Athletic Conference victory Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Panthers visited Chillicothe High School and won the match, three sets to one.

Scores of the sets were: 25-22, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-20.

Miami Trace leads the FAC at 4-0 and will conclude the first round of play in the conference when they visit Washington High School Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

For the Panthers, Gracey Ferguson led with 40 set assists. She also had two ace serves and four kills.

Addison Butts had 22 kills, two ace serves and four solo blocks.

Courtney Carter had 12 kills and three ace serves and Sophia Parsons had seven kills and five solo blocks.

Miami Trace (7-2 overall) will take part in the Circleville tournament Saturday with the first match against Portsmouth Notre Dame. The Panthers will play three matches Saturday.