Orcutt: NFL Week 2 start, sit fantasy football advice

Welcome to my Fantasy Football weekly Start/Sit advice column. Once a week I will provide you with Start/Sit advice for your Fantasy Football lineups. This column will focus on some obvious Starts (always start your studs) and hopefully some not so obvious. I will also give you some matchups to shy away from, those will be your sits. Let’s get started.

QB

Start: Matt Ryan at Jacksonville

I know last week I said to start Matt Ryan against the Texans and it worked out. He threw the ball 50 times for 352 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. I am going back to that well again and this time it is against the poor Jacksonville secondary that just got torched by Carson Wentz for 314 yards and 4 TDs. Start Ryan this week with confidence.

Start: Derek Carr vs Cardinals

Derek Carr threw for 295 yards, 2 TDs, and 3 INTs. Not a good day, but this week he gets a Cardinals team that just allowed 5 TDs to the Chiefs. As the weeks go on, these QBs will get better and better. Carr will realize there are more WRs on his team, then just Davante Adams.

Sleepers: Trey Lance vs Seahawks; Carson Wentz at Lions; Matthew Stafford vs Falcons

Sit: Ryan Tannehill at Buffalo

The last two seasons, the Titans were a playoff team, and a lot of that falls on the shoulders of RB Derrick Henry, and the Titans defense. Don’t let Tannehill do too much. This year is no different, except they have a weaker offensive line, Henry appears to be slowed by his Lisfranc injury. Oh and they traded their best wide receiver during the draft. This will be a narrative I will preach all season. The Titans are not a good team, and they are declining rapidly. This game will be no different. The Bills defense is stacked, there will be no running room, and no time to throw the ball. Sit Tannehill in Buffalo.

Sit: Marcus Mariota at Rams

This is a good Rams defense looking for revenge for last week against Buffalo. The Falcons have a bad offensive line, and Mariota will struggle to get the ball out and down the field. I expect him to have to tuck the ball and run, a lot. Mariota is not the hero that you need.

RB

Start: Antonio Gibson at Lions

Here we are again telling you to start this guy. He saw 62% snap share (not great) but he did get 21 touches, 130 total yards and 7 receptions for 20 fantasy points. You will take that from a guy who was seemingly fighting for a job two weeks ago. The Lions were just torched by the Eagles run game. Start Gibson with confidence.

Start: Saquon Barkley vs Panthers

This should be obvious but in case you were wondering after last week, Barkley looks like he is back after 18 carries and 164 yards last week. He faces a Panthers defense that just gave up 217 yards rushing to the Browns.

Sleeper: Josh Jacobs vs Cardinals; Devin Singletary vs Titans; Jeff Wilson vs Seahawks

Sit: Cam Akers vs Falcons

Plain and simple, you do not know what role he will have. He only had a 18% snap share and ran the ball 3 times for zero yards. Who knows what is going on here. This is a good matchup (start Darrell Henderson) but we don’t know why he isn’t playing. Is it his Achilles? Is it his effort? Coach McVay alluded to it might be lack of effort, but he did plan on getting Akers more involved. Either way, I am not starting Akers until he logs a positive game script.

Sit: Ravens Running Backs vs Dolphins

Just like last week, avoid them like the plague. As of this writing, it appeared J.K. Dobbins would get an opportunity to play in Week 2. You can’t trust him until you see him on the field. So know you are contending with Dobbins, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake. Oh yeah and the QB who also runs the ball, no thank you. I am benching all my Dobbins shares until I see him get the bulk of the snap %.

WR

Start: Gabe Davis vs Titans

Even though Davis is the WR2 for Buffalo, this is a high-powered, pass-first offense, and Davis score TDs. Last week Davis played on 57-of 58 snaps and ran 33 routes. He will also gets down field as his average depth of target was 16 yards. Last season against Tennessee the Bills had 3 WRs score at least 14 points each. I expect Davis to be productive and possibly score.

Start: Allen Robinson vs Falcons

This is a tough one I know, after the dud he put up last week (1 reception and 12 yards for 2.20 fantasy points). He was on the field for 97% of the teams’ snaps, so he is involved. This week the Rams offense will be better as they looked completely out of sync last week. Last week Atlanta allowed an average of 20.55 Fantasy Points to WRs Jarvis Landry and Mike Thomas. Start Robinson with confidence that he will produce in Week 2.

Sleeper: Tyler Boyd at Cowboys; Julio Jones at Saints; DJ Moore at Giants

Sit: Amari Cooper vs Jets

He should be the WR1 in the Browns offense but with Jacoby Brissett at QB, he is going to be hard to count on week to week. Last week he was targeted 6 times and the leading WR (Donovan Peoples-Jones) was targeted 11. They didn’t bring Cooper in for him to be second and third targeted position player on this team but right now he can’t be counted on for fantasy production.

Sit: Rashad Bateman vs Dolphins

Bateman is going to be the definition of boom or bust every week. Last week his production was saved by a 55-yard TD reception. Bateman plays on the outside and, basically, he runs deep routes to spread out the defense, but QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t usually look deep, even though he has the arm to throw it deep. This is a run first offense and when Jackson does throw the ball, it is short passes over the middle of the field. Against the Dolphins it won’t help that Bateman will probably be covered by DB Xavien Howard. If you have to start Bateman, I wouldn’t expect a big game.

TE

Start: Dalton Schultz vs Bengals

I know Schultz has a backup at QB, but he is the second target option on the Cowboys behind WR CeeDee Lamb. In fact, last week he had the most receptions (7). He is facing a Bengals defense that last week was Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) top graded defense, but they allowed TE Pat Freiermuth 5 receptions and 75 yards (12.5 FPTs). Historically the Bengals don’t cover the TE well. Start Schultz with confidence.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst at Cowboys; Tyler Higbee vs Falcons; Logan Thomas at Lions

Sit: Mike Gesicki vs Miami

Gesicki should probably be dropped, and I definitely wouldn’t try to start him. He has become more of a blocker and had fallen out of favor with that coaching staff as a pass catcher. Last week he only played in 42% of snaps, he had one target and one reception for one yard. Now, the Ravens did allow Jets TE Tyler Conklin to score last week on 16 yards, but I don’t think Gesicki sees enough action to get close to the endzone.

