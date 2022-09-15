Chillicothe tennis beats Miami Trace, 4-1

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School tennis team visited Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Chillicothe won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard fell to Haley Laughlin, 3-6, 0-6.

Caitlin Davis won at third singles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) over Avery Miller.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit lost to Jacey Harding and Taysia Yusuf, 3-6, 4-6.

Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye lost to Kynze Bayes and K’eyera Hatfield, 5-7, 2-6.

Miami Trace’s Lucia Wilson won a j-v singles match, 8-3.

Miami Trace will host Washington High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.