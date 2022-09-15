Chillicothe girls golf now 25-0 in FAC

HILLSBORO — Hillsboro Elks golf course was the site of the fifth Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf tournament of the 2022 season.

Chillicothe improved to 25-0 in the FAC with the win.

The Cavaliers shot a team score of 202.

Isabella Fischer of Chillicothe and Aubrey Arnold of Jackson were co-medalists, each with a score of 47.

Hillsboro and Jackson tied for second, each with a score of 243.

McClain was fourth with a 250, followed by Miami Trace, 257 and Washington, 290.

Emily Reeves led Miami Trace with a 54 and Faith Wynne led Washington with a score of 64.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Jordan Cockerill, 67; Hannah Cummins, 68; Izzy Deskins, 68; Audrey Mullins, 73.

Other scores for Washington: Tevyn Carter, 73; Gwen Duncan, 76; Claudia Fuller, 77; Alyson Foster, 79.

Scores for McClain: Abbie Lovett, 59; Kaylin Sterling, 63; MacKenzie Corbin, 63; Rylee Perkins, 65; Jacolyn Bolender, 68; Kate Barrett, 76.

Scores for Hillsboro: Emma Yochum, 55; Hailey Phillips, 58; Kathryn Cluff, 60; Grace Watson, 70.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Julie Lemaster, 50; Mikayla Spaulding, 52; Meryl Haller, 53; Addison Smith, 58.

Other scores for Jackson: Schuler Murray, 59; Alia Rippeth, 60; Sabella McCarty, 77.

Hillsboro will host the final FAC match, an 18-hole event, Monday, Sept. 19.