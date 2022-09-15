Massie Falcons win non-league match at The Greens

The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School boys golf teams hosted a non-league match with Vinton County and Clinton-Massie at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Clinton-Massie won with a team score of 158.

Miami Trace placed second with a 185 team score.

Washington was third with a 191 score and Vinton County was fourth with a score of 200.

Andy Steed of Massie was the medalist with a 37.

Luke Crabtree led the Blue Lions with a 45 and Cade Whitaker led the Panthers with a 44.

Sam Huston paced Vinton County with a 45.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Brady Armstrong, 45; Jonah Goddard, 46; Corbin Melvin, 50; Konnor May, 57; Kaden Noble, 59.

Other scores for Washington: Garrett Wahl, 47; Will Miller, 49; Logan Clevenger, 50; Shane Crago, 50.

Other scores for Vinton County: Silas Allen 51; Cobra Sharp, 51; Isaiah Allen, 53; Hayden Reynolds, 60; Braydon West, 63.

Other scores for Clinton-Massie: Logan Miller, 38; Owen Goodwin, 40; Connor Stultz, 43; Cam Morgan, 45; Evan Davidson, 45.

Brady Armstrong putts for Miami Trace during a non-league match at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Brady-Armstrong-MT-golf-9-13-2022.jpg Brady Armstrong putts for Miami Trace during a non-league match at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Washington’s Garrett Wahl tees off during a match at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Garrett-Wahl-BL-golf-9-13-2022-1-.jpg Washington’s Garrett Wahl tees off during a match at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Kaden Noble watches the flight of his tee shot for Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Kaden-Noble-MT-golf-9-13-2022.jpg Kaden Noble watches the flight of his tee shot for Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at The Greens. Washington’s Logan Clevenger in action at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Logan-Clevenger-BL-golf-9-13-2022.jpg Washington’s Logan Clevenger in action at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.