Massie Falcons win non-league match at The Greens

The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School boys golf teams hosted a non-league match with Vinton County and Clinton-Massie at The Greens Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Clinton-Massie won with a team score of 158.
Miami Trace placed second with a 185 team score.
Washington was third with a 191 score and Vinton County was fourth with a score of 200.
Andy Steed of Massie was the medalist with a 37.
Luke Crabtree led the Blue Lions with a 45 and Cade Whitaker led the Panthers with a 44.
Sam Huston paced Vinton County with a 45.
Other scores for Miami Trace: Brady Armstrong, 45; Jonah Goddard, 46; Corbin Melvin, 50; Konnor May, 57; Kaden Noble, 59.
Other scores for Washington: Garrett Wahl, 47; Will Miller, 49; Logan Clevenger, 50; Shane Crago, 50.
Other scores for Vinton County: Silas Allen 51; Cobra Sharp, 51; Isaiah Allen, 53; Hayden Reynolds, 60; Braydon West, 63.
Other scores for Clinton-Massie: Logan Miller, 38; Owen Goodwin, 40; Connor Stultz, 43; Cam Morgan, 45; Evan Davidson, 45.