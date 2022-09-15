WMS football splits with Logan

Gardner Park and the Blue Lions welcomed the visiting Logan Chieftains on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a non-conference junior high football slate featuring two contests; a 7th grade game, followed by an 8th grade game.

The first game was a defensive battle for much of the first half, before a 13-yard touchdown run from the Chieftains put them on the board with just over a minute remaining until halftime. The two-point try was no good, making the score: Logan 6, WCH 0. This was also the halftime score. The second half saw Logan punch in two more touchdowns and convert both two-point attempts on their way to a 22-0 victory over Washington. The 7th grade Blue Lions fell to 1-2 with the loss.

The 8th grade contest also started out as a defensive battle, as neither team was able to score in the first quarter. Washington did score early in the second quarter on a rush from Wesley Gibbs. The two-point attempt was good on a pass from Quinton Marine to Aden Osborne, making it 8-0 Blue Lions.

Later in the second quarter, Washington would score again on a run by Marine, but the two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete on a pass from Marine to Osborne, leaving the score at 14-0. Logan threatened to score late in the first half, but a defensive stand from the Blue Lions kept them out of the end zone, making the score 14-0 at the half.

Logan started the second half on offense and executed a long drive that took up much of the third quarter, ending with a touchdown rush. The two-point try was no good, making it 14-6 Washington late in the third. On the very next play from scrimmage, Osborne took a jet sweep from Marine and raced 65 yards into the end zone. The two-point attempt was no good, making it 22-6 Washington.

Logan would put together another long drive ending with another touchdown rush, this one coming with just over one minute to go in the game. The Blue Lions regained possession and secured a first down on a rush from Marine, which ultimately ended the game as they were able to run out the rest of the clock. This left the final score: Washington 20, Logan 12. The Blue Lions 8th grade improved to 2-1 with the win.

The Blue Lions are back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Hillsboro, with the 7th grade game set to begin at 5 p.m.

WMS 7th grade running back Jackson Everhart evades a Chieftan defender during the third quarter of their game against Logan on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Logan would win this contest, 22-0. Also pictured for Washington is Klayton Campbell (#13) and Brian Woods (#95). WMS 8th grade wide receiver Kiontae Tyree breaks off a long catch and run in the first quarter of their game against Logan on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Washington would prevail in this game by a score of 20-12.