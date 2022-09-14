Washington tennis beats Hillsboro, 4-1

The Washington High School tennis team hosted the team from Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Washington won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Addy Newsome beat Scarlett Studebaker, 6-0, 6-3.

At second singles, Sofia Siscoe defeated Allie Crago, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Ellie Racine won her third singles match against Jenna Harsha, 7-5, 6-3.

Washington and Hillsboro split their doubles matches.

Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock lost to Savannah Sexton and Aly Johnson, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Kate Bailey and Jillian Frederick defeated Jenna Hary and Keyle Johnson, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

“It was a great match,” Washington coach Seth Leach said. “We are getting better every day and the results are starting to show.”

Washington will play at Jackson Thursday.

Washington's Addy Newsome makes the return during a first singles match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald