Washington tennis beats Hillsboro, 4-1

The Washington High School tennis team hosted the team from Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Washington won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Addy Newsome beat Scarlett Studebaker, 6-0, 6-3.
At second singles, Sofia Siscoe defeated Allie Crago, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Ellie Racine won her third singles match against Jenna Harsha, 7-5, 6-3.
Washington and Hillsboro split their doubles matches.
Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock lost to Savannah Sexton and Aly Johnson, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.
Kate Bailey and Jillian Frederick defeated Jenna Hary and Keyle Johnson, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
“It was a great match,” Washington coach Seth Leach said. “We are getting better every day and the results are starting to show.”
Washington will play at Jackson Thursday.