Wilmington golf tops McClain


By Chris Hoppes - [email protected]

McClain's Kaylin Sterling tees off during a non-conference match with Wilmington Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Sterling was the low scorer for McClain.

McClain's Kaylin Sterling tees off during a non-conference match with Wilmington Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Sterling was the low scorer for McClain.


The McClain Lady Tigers golf team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington for a match at Buckeye Hills Country Club Monday, Sept. 12.

Wilmington won the match with a team score of 221 to 246 for McClain.

Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was medalist with a 39.

For McClain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 52.

Abbie Lovett and Jacolyn Bolender both had scores of 63 for McClain.

Cariann Todd and Kallie Posey both had a score of 68 and Avery Murphy shot a 71.

Other scores for Wilmington: Ke’Asia Robinson, 54; Sophie Huffman, 61; Reagan Reese, 67; Abby Earley, 68 and Laina Jay Howell, 75.

