Wilmington golf tops McClain

The McClain Lady Tigers golf team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington for a match at Buckeye Hills Country Club Monday, Sept. 12.

Wilmington won the match with a team score of 221 to 246 for McClain.

Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was medalist with a 39.

For McClain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 52.

Abbie Lovett and Jacolyn Bolender both had scores of 63 for McClain.

Cariann Todd and Kallie Posey both had a score of 68 and Avery Murphy shot a 71.

Other scores for Wilmington: Ke’Asia Robinson, 54; Sophie Huffman, 61; Reagan Reese, 67; Abby Earley, 68 and Laina Jay Howell, 75.

McClain’s Kaylin Sterling tees off during a non-conference match with Wilmington Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Sterling was the low scorer for McClain. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_KSterling9.12.jpg McClain’s Kaylin Sterling tees off during a non-conference match with Wilmington Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Sterling was the low scorer for McClain. Courtesy photo