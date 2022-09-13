Circleville beats Miami Trace, 2-0

The Miami Trace High School girls soccer team hosted Circleville Monday, Sept. 12.

The teams were originally set to play on Saturday, Sept. 3, but the contest was rained out.

Monday evening, Circleville won, 2-0.

Circleville scored at the 21:40 mark of the first half and again with 12:24 to play in the match.

Miami Trace had four shots on goal on the evening.

“(Circleville) is, overall, a pretty quick team,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said. “Offensively, they have two girls up top, the one, No. 25, is a senior. She started as a freshman for them. She’s good. And No. 23, Yancy, even though she didn’t score, they’re both quick. It really puts a test on a defense. (Circleville’s) defense is pretty quick, too.

“We just didn’t adjust well enough,” Tolbert said. “After halftime, (Circleville) kind of raised up their intensity. It took us, I felt like, 20 to 30 minutes before we actually got comfortable with that, before we actually got some opportunities ourselves.

“Gabby (Miller), our goalie, she always takes it to heart when any team scores,” Tolbert said. “She’s really improved from last year to this year. She saved a bunch of goals tonight.

“We’re making improvements, it’s just not always showing on the scoreboard every game,” Tolbert said.

Miami Trace played at Circleville last season and the Lady Tigers won, 3-0.

Circleville improves to 4-2-1.

Miami Trace, 3-3-1, played at Jackson Tuesday and has another Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Thursday.

Miami Trace’s Mya Babineau (14) battles a Circleville player for possession during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Mya-Babineau-MT-girls-soc-vs-Civille-9-12-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Mya Babineau (14) battles a Circleville player for possession during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald