Panthers shutout Tigers, 4-0

The Miami Trace Panthers boys soccer team hosted the Circleville Tigers Monday, Sept. 12.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 3, but was rained out.

With a hint of fall in the air, the Panthers won the game, 4-0.

Cole Little got the Panthers on the board with a goal at the 37:42 mark of the first half.

Pierce McCarty had the assist.

With 23:10 remaining to be played in the first half, Sekou Mara scored with the assist from Landon Burns.

The final goal of the first half came from Ian Mavis with the assist to Jacob Pettit at the 22:08 mark.

In the second half, Little scored at 38:15 with the assist again from McCarty.

The Panthers had 30 shots on goal to 11 for the Tigers.

Valen Alvarado-Lorrin was in goal for Miami Trace and had 10 saves.

“Our goals tonight were to get the win and get a shutout,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “And those goals were accomplished.

“We had 26 guys tonight,” Thoroman said. “We had one kid who wasn’t able to be here. Every one of them played significant minutes in the game.”

The Panthers played the Tigers in Circleville last year and won that match, 2-1.

Miami Trace (3-2-2) had a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Jackson Tuesday and another at Chillicothe Thursday.

Ian Mavis (13) is congratulated by Jacob Pettit (28) after Mavis scored in the first half of a non-conference match against Circleville Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Pettit had the assist on the goal in a 4-0 Miami Trace victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Ian-Mavis-MT-soc-vs-Cville-9-12-2022.jpg Ian Mavis (13) is congratulated by Jacob Pettit (28) after Mavis scored in the first half of a non-conference match against Circleville Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Pettit had the assist on the goal in a 4-0 Miami Trace victory. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald