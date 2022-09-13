Miami Trace tennis defeats Circleville

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Circleville in a non-conference match Monday, Sept. 12.
Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Gracie Riddick, 6-1, 6-1.
At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Kaylah Higgins, 6-4, 6-1.
Caitlin Davis lost at third singles to Calley Hinton, 6-4, 1-6, 0-6.
At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit beat Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2).
Audrie Musser and Macy Mahorney lost their second doubles match to Katelyn Folkes and Sydney Huffer, 2-6, 4-6.
Miami Trace and Circleville played three j-v doubles matches, with Miami Trace winning one.
Morgan Elliott and Abbie Steele won, 8-2; Kearra Anthony and Laine Holstein lost, 8-9 and Ta’Kyia Yahn and Lynne King lost, 6-7.
Miami Trace is at Chillicothe Tuesday and home against Hillsboro Thursday at 4:30 p.m.