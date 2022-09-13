Miami Trace tennis defeats Circleville

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Circleville in a non-conference match Monday, Sept. 12.

Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Gracie Riddick, 6-1, 6-1.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Kaylah Higgins, 6-4, 6-1.

Caitlin Davis lost at third singles to Calley Hinton, 6-4, 1-6, 0-6.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit beat Alexis Bachman and Lillianna Stafford 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2).

Audrie Musser and Macy Mahorney lost their second doubles match to Katelyn Folkes and Sydney Huffer, 2-6, 4-6.

Miami Trace and Circleville played three j-v doubles matches, with Miami Trace winning one.

Morgan Elliott and Abbie Steele won, 8-2; Kearra Anthony and Laine Holstein lost, 8-9 and Ta’Kyia Yahn and Lynne King lost, 6-7.

Miami Trace is at Chillicothe Tuesday and home against Hillsboro Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Jacinta Pettit makes the return during a first doubles match against Circleville Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Jacinita-Pettit-MT-10us-vs-Circleville-9-12-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Jacinta Pettit makes the return during a first doubles match against Circleville Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald