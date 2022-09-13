Braves defeat Lady Lions in three sets

The Logan Elm Lady Braves visited the Washington Lady Lions on Monday evening in a non-conference volleyball matchup. Logan Elm came into the contest at 2-8, while Washington was 0-7. The Lady Braves were able to sweep the Lady Lions in three sets, 25-18, 25-12, and 25-23.

Statistically for Washington, Maggi Wall, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, and Madison Haithcock each had one ace. Wead-Salmi led the team with 13 kills. Megan Sever had six kills, Isabel Fernandez had three, Natalie Truex had two, and Wall and Alizae Ryan had one kill each. Allie Mongold led the team with 23 set assists. Mongold and Wall led the team with 15 digs each. Jaricka Mick had 14 digs, Kierstyn Mitchell had seven, Wead-Salmi had six, Aysha Haney had five, Sever had four, and Fernandez had two.

Washington (0-8) travels to McClain on Tuesday for an FAC contest, then to Hillsboro on Thursday for another league match, and wraps up the week on Saturday morning at Ross Southeastern.

Washington senior Megan Sever serves against Logan Elm on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Lady Lions fell to the Braves in three sets. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Megan-Sever-serve.jpg Washington senior Megan Sever serves against Logan Elm on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Lady Lions fell to the Braves in three sets. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald