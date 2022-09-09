Homecoming win for Panthers

After back-to-back away games, the Miami Trace Panthers returned to MTHS for Homecoming 2022 Friday night.

The visiting team was the Goshen Warriors from Clermont County.

The Panthers made the trip down to Goshen H.S. last season and rolled to a 41-6 victory.

Friday night Miami Trace had another dominating performance, defeating the Warriors 56-7.

“We just wanted to execute on both sides of the ball,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “We haven’t been playing good football. I’m very happy with the way our guys responded.

“We knew we had some explosive players,” Williams said. “We found that rhythm today.

“We’ve been beating ourselves up,” Williams said. “We were able to do what we wanted tonight.”

The Panthers got on the board with 10:10 to play in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass from Trey Robinette to Garrett Guess.

Zach Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead. It was a lead Miami Trace would not relinquish.

Riston LeBeau had an interception for the Panthers on Goshen’s next possession.

Asher LeBeau had a 1-yard run for a touchdown. Warnock’s kick made it 14-0 at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter.

On Goshen’s next possession, Westin Dawes picked a loose ball off the ground and returned it for a touchdown.

It was 21-0 at the 10:29 mark of the second quarter.

After a 1-yard touchdown run by Goshen, Evan Colegrove scored for the Panthers on a 27-yard run.

The Panthers held a 28-7 lead at the half.

Miami Trace quickly picked up where it left off with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Robinette to Guess to give the Panthers a 35-7 lead with 9:37 to play in the third quarter.

Austin Etzler recovered a Goshen fumble for the Panthers.

Soon it was Robinette finding Guess again, this time for 18 yards and another Panther touchdown.

It was 42-7 with 7:35 to play in the third quarter.

This scoring margin invoked the continuous clock rule.

Asher LeBeau scored again, this time on a 2-yard run. Warnock, who was 8 of 8 in extra-point kicks, put the score at 49-7.

With three minutes to play in the game, Landen Cope scored on an 18-yard run, setting the final score at 56-7.

Miami Trace improves to 2-2 on the season, with Western Brown visiting Miami Trace High School next week. Goshen falls to 1-3 with a game next week at Blanchester.

Western Brown lost to Jackson Friday night, 41-35.

Miami Trace senior Landen Cope makes the catch during the first half of the Homecoming game against the Goshen Warriors Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Landen-Cope-catch-9-9-2022.jpg Miami Trace senior Landen Cope makes the catch during the first half of the Homecoming game against the Goshen Warriors Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Miami Trace 56, Goshen 7