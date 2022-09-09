Back-to-back shutouts for Blue Lions

MINFORD — The Washington Blue Lion football team traveled to Scioto County Friday night to take on the Minford Falcons in Week 4 of the 2022 season.
The Blue Lions were scheduled to host the Falcons in 2021, but that game ended up being cancelled. That’s when Washington found a game against Division I Westerville North.
Washington played at Minford in 2020, falling in that game, 26-25.
Last night, the Blue Lions defeated the Falcons, 42-0. It was Washington’s second shutout victory in a row after beating Paint Valley last week, 48-0.
The Blue Lions scored twice in the first quarter, twice in the second quarter and two more times in the fourth quarter.
Troy Thompson passed to Tanner Lemaster for a 6-yard touchdown.
R.J. Foose went 6 for 6 in extra-point kicks for Washington.
Thompson had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Haithcock that made it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Thompson found Lemaster again, this time for a 27-yard scoring strike.
Trevaughn Jackson scored for Washington on an 11-yard run to make it 28-0 at the half.
After the scoreless third quarter, Michael Bearden scored on a 9-yard run and finally Gavin Coffman, in at quarterback, scored on a 2-yard run.
The Blue Lions (3-1) will host Division II Saint Charles next week.
In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams, McClain defeated East Clinton, 42-7. The Tigers are now 3-1. The Astros fall to 1-3.
Chillicothe improved to 3-1 with a 42-12 win over Waverly (2-2).
Hillsboro (2-2) handed Williamsburg its first loss of the season, 48-41 in overtime.
Jackson improved to 2-2 by delivering Western Brown’s first loss, 41-35.
Minford (3-1) will host East Clinton next week.