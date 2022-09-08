Blue Lion golf beats Logan Elm

The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team played a non-conference dual match against Logan Elm at the Pickaway Country Club Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Washington won the match with a team score of 180 to 199 for Logan Elm.

Washington’s John Wall was medalist with a 39.

Also for Washington; Luke Crabtree, 45; Garrett Wahl, 48; Will Miller, 48; Logan Clevenger, 55; Logan Krape, 65.

Will Higginbotham led Logan Elm with a 45.

Other scores for Logan Elm: Grant Cline, 47; Judson Pollock, 52; Justin Marcum, 55; Graham Williams, 58; Mason Gentry, 60.

Junior-varsity scores for Washington: Shane Crago, 53; Logan Miller, 55; Cooper Robertson, 58; Landon Miller, 60 and Isaiah Wynne, 65.

Washington will play at Chillicothe Monday.