Miami Trace blanks SE, 6-0

The Miami Trace High School girls soccer team won three games last season out of the 17 it played.

Things are looking up for the Lady Panthers after a 6-0 win over the Southeastern Panthers (from Ross County) Tuesday, Sept. 6.

It was the third win for Miami Trace in six matches thus far this season.

Miami Trace scored three goals in the first half and three more in the second half Tuesday.

Hailey Webster scored the first goal of the match for Miami Trace.

Katherine Hynes scored the next two goals for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Webster was credited with two goal assists and Hannah Houck had two assists.

Jana Griffith, Isabelle DeBruin and Houck each scored in the second half.

Gabby Miller was in goal for Miami Trace and was credited with two saves.

Miami Trace had a whopping 31 shots on goal.

“This is our sixth game of the season and we’ve now tied the number of wins we had all of last season,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said. “On the season now, we’ve scored 22 goals. Last season, we scored 20. The year before that we had 21. So, we’ve already surpassed our goal total for the past two seasons.

“I don’t have the number at the moment, I think we’ve far surpassed our number of assists,” Tolbert said. “I think that’s huge, as well. It’s not just one-on-ones, it’s assisted goals.

“Last year when we played them, we got up, 2-0,” Tolbert said. “We let them come back and end up tying that game. That was part of the talk beforehand, motivation-wise. (Southeastern) is a smaller program and they’re trying to build it back up. They’d only scored four goals on the season and they scored two on us.

“Our team defense has gotten much, much better as the season’s progressed,” Tolbert said.

Miami Trace (now 3-2-1 overall) will have a make-up game at home Monday against Circleville. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will play the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers resume Frontier Athletic Conference play at Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Hailey Webster possesses the ball for Miami Trace during a non-conference match against Ross Southeastern Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Hailey-Webster-MT-girls-soc-vs-Ross-SE-9-6-2022.jpg Hailey Webster possesses the ball for Miami Trace during a non-conference match against Ross Southeastern Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald