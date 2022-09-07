MTMS wins Huntington cc meet

The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther high school and middle school cross country teams competed in the Huntington Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the rural Ross County school.

Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman placed second out of 60 runners with a time of 19:05.64.

Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer finished third out of 41 runners in the high school girls event in a time of 23:49.38.

Washington’s Wyatt Putney placed fourth out of 46 runners in the middle school boys race in 13:58.72.

Karleigh Cooper of Miami Trace placed sixth in the middle school girls race out of 54 runners in 16:05.90.

In the high school girls race, Washington’s Mackayla Cartmell was 20th in 27:48.97.

In the high school boys race, for the Blue Lions, Avery Wightman finished ninth in a time of 20:14.64.

Zane Trace won the high school girls event with 27 points.

Paint Valley was second with 42 points and Huntington was third with 58 points.

Neither Washington nor Miami Trace had enough runners to post a team score.

Zane Trace edged Paint Valley in the high school boys meet, 87 placement points to 88.

Miami Trace was seventh with 122 points and Washington was eighth with 130 points.

Miami Trace won the middle school girls event with 50 points.

Washington did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Bishop Flaget won the middle school boys meet with 42 points.

Washington was second with 51 points. Miami Trace did not have enough runners to record a team score.

Miami Trace and Washington will run at Zane Trace Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Miami Trace and Washington High School Boys results:

Eli Fliehman, MT, 2nd, 19:05.64; Avery Wightman, W, 9th, 20:14.64; Isaac Colter, W, 17th, 21:13.30; Max Trimble, MT, 23rd, 22:29.70; Trace Bartruff, W, 28th, 23:33.18; Connor Hostetler, MT, 29th, 23:47.03; Joshua Lewis, MT, 35th, 24:13.13; T.J. Ooten, W, 36th, 24:51.73; Justin Everhart, MT, 39th, 25:05.76; Justin Robinson, MT, 41st, 25:36.24; Garrett Carson, MT, 42nd, 25:36.37; Lyndon Phillips, MT, 43rd, 25:49.92; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 49th, 28:23.76; Mason Conger, W, 53rd, 30:07.80; Blake Walker, W, 56th, 33.41.11

High School Boys team results:

Zane Trace, 1st, 87; Paint Valley, 2nd, 88; Gallia Academy, 3rd, 89; Huntington, 4th, 94; Peebles, 5th, 118; Adena, 6th, 119; Miami Trace, 7th, 122; Washington, 8th, 130

Washington and Miami Trace High School Girls results:

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 3rd, 23:49.38; Kamika Bennett, MT, 10th, 26:02.24; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 20th, 27:48.97; Kaylee Boehm, W, 33rd, 33:43.12; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 36th, 35:57.31

High School Girls team results:

Zane Trace, 1st, 27; Paint Valley, 2nd, 42; Huntington, 3rd, 58

Miami Trace and Washington Middle School Girls results:

Karleigh Cooper, MT, 6th, 16:05.90; Alyvia Atkinson, MT, 8th, 16:51.70; Karlee Johnson, MT, 13th, 18:03.60; Paige Fitzgerald, MT, 15th, 18:29.90; Anna Tackage, W, 17th, 18:35.70; Abigail Huff, W, 18th, 18:56; Addison Weaver, W, 26th, 20:59.00; Nora Morrison, MT, 27th, 20:59.30; Kaytlyn Burns, MT, 28th, 21:07.10; Cailin Johnson, MT, 29th, 21:18.00; Jayda Jones, MT, 34th, 23:2240; Emily Parsley, MT, 35th, 23:27.10; Kami Kulin, MT, 41st, 25:59.80; Tanzyn Laymon, MT, 43rd, 26:23.90; Kloey Burton, W, 44th, 26:32.60; Kielyn Daugherty, MT, 47th, 26:42.70; Brenna Sword, MT, 48th, 26:50.20

Middle School Girls team results:

Miami Trace, 1st, 50; Bishop Flaget, 2nd, 58; Huntington, 3rd, 63; Gallia Academy, 4th, 80; Piketon, 5th, 97

Washington and Miami Trace Middle School Boys results:

Wyatt Putney, W, 4th, 13:58.72; Caden Dossenbach, W, 6th, 14:10.40; Channing Wightman, W, 12th, 15:11.29; Ethan Miteff, W, 20th, 16:16.79; Colton Osborne, W, 30th, 19:31.79; Caleb Atkinson, MT, 31st, 19:38.46; Gabe Roush, W, 35th, 20:03.68; Kaden Batson, MT, 39th, 21:38.08; Zach Brobeck, W, 46th, 29:43.03

Middle School Boys team results:

Bishop Flaget, 1st, 42; Washington, 2nd, 51; Paint Valley, 3rd, 59; Adena, 4th, 94; Huntington, 5th, 107

The Miami Trace 2022 girls cross country team won the Huntington Invitational on Aug. 30. (in front) Tanzyn Laymon; (l-r); Nora Morrison, Kaitlyn Burns, Karlee Johnson, Caitlin Johnson, Alyvia Atkinson, Karleigh Cooper, Paige Fitzgerald, Kielyn Daughtery, Emily Parsley, Kami Kulin and Jayda Jones. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_MTMS-cc-team-Aug-2022.jpg The Miami Trace 2022 girls cross country team won the Huntington Invitational on Aug. 30. (in front) Tanzyn Laymon; (l-r); Nora Morrison, Kaitlyn Burns, Karlee Johnson, Caitlin Johnson, Alyvia Atkinson, Karleigh Cooper, Paige Fitzgerald, Kielyn Daughtery, Emily Parsley, Kami Kulin and Jayda Jones. Courtesy photo