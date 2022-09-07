Unioto takes match with MT, 3-2

The Miami Trace tennis team welcomed Unioto for a non-conference match Thursday, Sept. 1 at the courts at Miami Trace High School.

Unioto won the match, three courts to two.

Caitlyn Pennington won at first singles over Brooklyn Riggs, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Jenna Goddard won at second singles when her opponent, Ashley Ater, had to retire. The score at the time had Ater in the lead, 7-6 (7-2), 4-3.

At third singles, Audrie Musser lost to Sadie Lamerson, 2-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo beat Raegan Dudzinski and Margo Lewis, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.

Maddie Frye and Lucia Wilson lost to Kylie Fowler and Chloe Detty, 1-6, 2-6.

Miami Trace won two junior-varsity doubles matches.

Kearra Anthony and Ta’Kyia Yahn beat Sowers and Rydutzinski, 8-5.

Abby Steele and Lily Waddle defeated Ooten and Butcher, 6-1.

Miami Trace hosts Circleville Monday at 4:30 p.m.

There has been a match added to the schedule for Miami Trace as they will host Wilmington Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Audrie Musser makes the play for Miami Trace in a third singles match against Unioto Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Miami Trace High School.