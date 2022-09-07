Unioto takes match with MT, 3-2

The Miami Trace tennis team welcomed Unioto for a non-conference match Thursday, Sept. 1 at the courts at Miami Trace High School.
Unioto won the match, three courts to two.
Caitlyn Pennington won at first singles over Brooklyn Riggs, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Jenna Goddard won at second singles when her opponent, Ashley Ater, had to retire. The score at the time had Ater in the lead, 7-6 (7-2), 4-3.
At third singles, Audrie Musser lost to Sadie Lamerson, 2-6, 1-6.
At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo beat Raegan Dudzinski and Margo Lewis, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.
Maddie Frye and Lucia Wilson lost to Kylie Fowler and Chloe Detty, 1-6, 2-6.
Miami Trace won two junior-varsity doubles matches.
Kearra Anthony and Ta’Kyia Yahn beat Sowers and Rydutzinski, 8-5.
Abby Steele and Lily Waddle defeated Ooten and Butcher, 6-1.
Miami Trace hosts Circleville Monday at 4:30 p.m.
There has been a match added to the schedule for Miami Trace as they will host Wilmington Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.