Washington volleyball falls at Jackson

JACKSON — The Washington High School and middle school volleyball teams visited Jackson Thursday for play in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington lost the varsity match in five sets: 13-25, 22-25, 30-28, 25-20, 5-15.

Washington won the junior-varsity match. Scores were not available.

The Washington eighth grade won its first match of the season, 26-24, 25-20.

Washington lost the seventh grade match, 24-26, 14-26.

The Lady Lions have added a match for Thursday at home against New Hope (from Circleville) at 6 p.m.