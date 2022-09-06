Chillicothe defeats Washington, 3-2

The Washington High School girls tennis team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match with Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 1.
Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6.
At second singles, Sofia Siscoe lost to Jaycee Harding, 7-5, 0-3 (retired).
Ellie Racine lost at third singles to Hayley Laughlin, 0-6, 1-6.
Washington won both doubles matches.
At first doubles, Tristan Hammock and Abby Wilson beat Taysia Yusuf (her partner was not listed), 6-4, 6-0.
At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey defeated Kynze Bayes and Keyera Hatifield, 6-2, 6-3.
Washington will host Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.