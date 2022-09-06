Chillicothe defeats Washington, 3-2

The Washington High School girls tennis team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match with Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 1.

Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Sofia Siscoe lost to Jaycee Harding, 7-5, 0-3 (retired).

Ellie Racine lost at third singles to Hayley Laughlin, 0-6, 1-6.

Washington won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Tristan Hammock and Abby Wilson beat Taysia Yusuf (her partner was not listed), 6-4, 6-0.

At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey defeated Kynze Bayes and Keyera Hatifield, 6-2, 6-3.

Washington will host Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Washington's Abby Rose plays the return during a second doubles match against Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald