Column: Orcutt on fantasy football startup draft plan

My name is Jeremiah Orcutt, I am from Hillsboro. I am an Air Force veteran. I am married with three kids. I started playing fantasy football in 2007 and started writing for a fantasy football Facebook advice page called FantasyHolics in 2016. In 2020, I took over as the head administrator on the page. I am looking forward to bringing my incite into fantasy football to the Wilmington News Journal, Times Gazette and Record-Herald.

It’s fantasy football draft season for many of us. Let’s start off with my fantasy football draft plan. This will be based on a 12-team, point per reception (PPR) start-up league.

In this column I will give you advice on who to draft in each round and who to avoid. This will be based on a simple QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, Flex (WR/RB/TE), K, and Def roster setting.

First Round

In the first round, I am drafting best player available (BPA). I am sticking with the best running back (RB) or wide receiver (WR). Depending on my draft slot, I am targeting RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Austin Ekeler, RB Joe Mixon, RB Najee Harris, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Davante Adams, and WR Stefon Diggs.

I am avoiding volatile RBs with an injury history like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. I want my first player to be a safe player who I can count on. Now, RBs get hurt but I want to avoid those that have recent history of prolonged injuries.

Second Round

In the second round, I am going to draft best RB or WR available again. I’m not opposed to any combination. Do what you feel is best for your team. I am targeting RB D’Andre Swift, RB Aaron Jones, RB Nick Chubb, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Javonte Williams, and WR CeeDee Lamb.

Notice I left off WR Tyreek Hill, WR Deebo Samuel, RB Leonard Fournette, TE Travis Kelce and TE Mark Andrews. For Deebo and Tyreek I believe in the talent, I just don’t believe in the situation and the QB. As far as Kelce and Andrews, without a TE premium, I’m not drafting a TE that high when I could get a super talented RB/WR. I just don’t trust Fournette. The Buccaneers have a bad offensive line, Brady is a year older plus I don’t think his head is in the game. I think this team takes a step back.

Third Round

Again, for me, this is Best RB/WR Available. You could start your draft. RB/RB/RB, RB/WR/RB, WR/RB/WR, WR/WR/WR.

I like WR Mike Evans, WR Keenan Allen, RB Ezekiel Elliott, RB James Connor, WR Tee Higgins, and WR Michael Pittman Jr. Yes, I avoided A.J. Brown, why? Because he has had a share of injuries, and I don’t trust his QB and that offense. I also am not taking QB Josh Allen, QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Kyle Pitts just yet. The price is just too high for me.

Round Four Through Six

This is where you can fill in the meat and potatoes of your draft. I’m targeting RB David Montgomery, RB Breece Hall, WR Terry McLaurin, WR D.J. Moore, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Mike Williams, WR Dionte Johnson, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Allen Robinson, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Josh Jacobs and RB Elijah Mitchell.

I am not interested in TE George Kittle (injury history), QB Justin Herbert (Too early), RB Cam Akers (achilles), RB Travis Etienne (Lisfranc), QB Lamar Jackson (too early), Jalen Waddle (QB), D.K. Metcalf (QB), J.K. Dobbins (ACL).

I do like TE Darren Waller if he falls to right spot, maybe fifth round and have a nice core of RB/WR; I do consider QB Joe Burrow and then TE Dalton Shultz also.

Round Seven through Twelve

This is where you finish filling out your roster. Grabbing a TE if you missed out on the Top 4. I like T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, and Dawson Knox. Those are the last of the set-it and forget-it TEs. Any other TE is very touchdown dependent and doesn’t see enough of the offense.

If you don’t have a QB yet, then I am targeting Russell Wilson, Mathew Stafford, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. Players I really like in this range, WR Gabriel Davis, RB Tony Pollard, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Drake London, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Allen Lazard, and RB Dameon Pierce.

Round 13 through the end of your draft.

Grab a set-it and forget-it kicker, Justin Tucker, Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, and Daniel Carlson to name a few. Then grab a defense. You can go two routes with defense. One, grab one to play every week (except for the bye) regardless of opponent. Or two, wait until the end, and pick a defense with a good week one matchup and then play matchups all season with a defense off the waiver wire.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, if I am drafting, I want three RBs in the first five rounds. Running backs get hurt and the RB position falls off quickly. I do not believe in or follow “Zero RB.” It is a myth.

I am waiting on quarterback and tight end until at least the sixth round. If it is a single QB, single TE league, I am only drafting one of each. You only need one QB, one TE, one kicker and one defense. Don’t waste bench spots with extras, use those spots for RBs and WRs. That is a basic draft strategy.

