Logan Elm upends Miami Trace, 35-10

The Miami Trace Panthers visited Logan Elm High School Friday, Sept. 2 for a non-conference game against the Braves.

Last season the Panthers beat the Braves, 40-0.

Last night things went the way of the Braves as they defeated the Panthers, 35-10

For the Panthers, Asher LeBeau had a 1-yard touchdown run and Zach Warnock kicked a 25-yard field goal. Warnock also converted the extra-point kick. Both scores came in the first quarter for Miami Trace.

It was 14-10, Logan Elm at the end of the first quarter.

Logan Elm quarterback Aaron Walters passed for his second and third touchdown of the game in the second quarter, one for 30 yards and one for 26 yards to go along with a 20-yard scoring pass in the first quarter.

Blayton Reid scored on a 7-yard run for Logan Elm in the first quarter.

The score was 28-10, Braves at the half.

Reid scored one more touchdown for Logan Elm on a 4-yard run in the third quarter.

Miami Trace, now 1-2 overall, will have its Homecoming game next week against the Goshen Warriors, a Division III team from Clermont County.

Logan Elm, 2-1, will play next week at Hamilton Township.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Friday, it was Zane Trace improved to 3-0 with a 40-0 win over the McClain Tigers (2-1).

Westerville North moved to 2-1 with a 17-14 win over Chillicothe. The Cavaliers are now 2-1.

Hillsboro picked up its first win of the season, 41-27 over East Clinton. The Astros are now 1-2.

Tri-Valley slipped past Jackson, 14-13, the Ironmen falling to 1-2. The Scotties improved to 2-1.

Miami Trace quarterback Trey Robinette carries the ball during the game against Waverly. Also pictured for the Panthers are Evan Colegrove (20) and Jake Manbevers (85). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Trey-Robinette-vs-Waverly-Aug-2022.jpg Miami Trace quarterback Trey Robinette carries the ball during the game against Waverly. Also pictured for the Panthers are Evan Colegrove (20) and Jake Manbevers (85). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald