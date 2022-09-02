Blue Lions roll past Bearcats

On a warm, humid first Friday of September, the Washington Blue Lions hosted the Paint Valley Bearcats.

Last season, it was a late score by Washington that lifted the Blue Lions to a 32-29 victory.

Last night, the Blue Lions scored on five of their first six offensive possessions and also had a defensive touchdown as they routed the Bearcats, 48-0.

“Corey (Dye) is a great coach,” Washington head coach Chuck Williamson said. “He had his team ready to go. The breaks went our way.

“Offensively, we played well,” Williamson said. “It was a phenomenal effort. Troy (quarterback Thompson) played phenomenal. He threw for 306 yards.

“Calum Brown had a breakout game,” Williamson said. “We know he’s a speedster. We got the ball to him in space.

“I thought coach Trent’s (Williamson) defensive game plan was phenomenal,” Williamson said. “He’s a great young coach. He had a great game plan and he stuck with it and the kids executed it.

“We’re pleased with this game and proud of our kids,” Williamson said

The Blue Lions began the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run by Tanner Lemaster.

R.J. Foose’s extra-point kick gave the Blue Lions a 7-0 lead with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter.

After a punt by Paint Valley, Washington scored with a pass from Troy Thompson to Calum Brown, good for 72 yards.

The extra-point kick was no good, giving Washington a 13-0 lead at the 6:04 mark of the first quarter.

Another punt by Paint Valley was followed by another touchdown by the Blue Lions. However, the 37-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to A.J. Dallmayer was called back due to a Washington penalty.

The Blue Lions held a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Paint Valley’s next possession ended when Michael Bearden stripped the ball from the Paint Valley rusher and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

Foose’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 20-0 lead with 8:56 to play in the first half.

With 2:49 to play in the half, Thompson connected with Brown again, this time for a 90-yard touchdown. Mason Coffman had the two-point conversion run to give Washington a 28-0 lead.

Josiah Whitt had an interception for the Blue Lions and that gave the Blue Lions the ball and they would soon score again, this time on a 19-yard run by Trevaughn Jackson. The extra-point run was no good. Washington led 34-0 at the end of the first half.

The second half began with a continuous clock.

Paint Valley moved the ball deep into Washington territory. The Bearcats soon turned the ball over, a fumble that was recovered by Lemaster.

Thompson scored on a 6-yard run near the six-minute mark of the third quarter. Foose made the kick to set the score at 41-0.

Gavin Coffman scored on a 14-yard run. Foose’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 48-0 lead with under five minutes remaining.

Gavin Coffman had an interception at the Paint Valley 21-yard line.

Coffman was one of several players who saw playing time in the second half, in his case, at quarterback.

Washington had 514 total yards of offense to 254 yards for Paint Valley.

The Blue Lions improved to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Minford next week to take on the Falcons. Minford defeated Wellston Friday.

Washington Blue Lion sophomore Rocky Jones carries during the first half of the game against Paint Valley Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Rocky-Jones-run-9-2-2022.jpg Washington Blue Lion sophomore Rocky Jones carries during the first half of the game against Paint Valley Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

WHS 48, PV 0