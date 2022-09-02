Panthers beat Hillsboro, 6-4

The Miami Trace Panthers soccer team continued a home stand this week with a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 1.

Miami Trace won the match, 6-4.

Hillsboro held a 3-2 halftime lead.

The Panthers scored four times in the second half to one goal for the Indians.

For Miami Trace, freshman Landon Burns scored the first goal.

Junior Sekou Mara scored the hat trick (three goals, with two in the second half) and sophomore Ian Mavis scored two goals.

Miami Trace had 26 shots on goal to 11 for Hillsboro.

Goalkeeping duties for the Panthers were shared by senior Valen Alvardo-Lorrin and senior Jacob Pettit.

Hillsboro had two goals from senior Peyton Robinson, one from senior Nick Turner and one from senior Brandon Reedy.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say we had a slow start to the game,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “They converted a penalty kick less than one minute into the game.

“They were playing a fast style, where they wanted to body up,” Thoroman said. “After they went up, 2-0, we answered less than a minute later with a goal by Landon Burns.

“We scored again to tie it and later they had a free kick from about 19 yards out to take the lead at the half,” Thoroman said. “We tied it, 3-3 and they answered again.”

With 28:10 remaining, the Panthers tied the match, 4-4.

Sekou Mara had an assist on one of the ensuing goals and senior Elliott Anthony had the other assist.

Miami Trace scored with 11:27 to play to take the lead and scored the final goal of the match with 1:34 remaining.

“It was another big FAC battle,” Thoroman said. “Hillsboro came out and they were ready to play. There were moments when it was kind of frantic as we tried to claw back in. But, we had a confidence about us the whole game. We felt that we could get back into it.”

“We came out and scored two quick ones,” Hillsboro head coach Ben Howland said. “They came back and things kind of leveled off.

“Miami Trace played more physical than we did,” Howland said. “They won the balls they should. They were the better team in the second half. Hats off to them, Josh and their team.”

Miami Trace is now 2-2-2 on the season, 1-1-0 in the FAC.

Hillsboro is 2-2-1 overall. Hillsboro is 0-1-1 in the FAC.

Also Thursday, Chillicothe defeated McClain, 9-0.

Chillicothe is 1-0-0 in the FAC and McClain goes to 1-1-0

Jackson, off Thursday, is 0-0-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace will host Circleville Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cole Little (right) advances the ball for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro played at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Sekou Mara. Players pictured for Hillsboro include Brayden Scruggs (25) and Tate Davis (6). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Cole-Little-MT-soccer-9-1-2022.jpg Cole Little (right) advances the ball for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro played at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Sekou Mara. Players pictured for Hillsboro include Brayden Scruggs (25) and Tate Davis (6). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald