Blue Lion golf wins FAC match No. 4

The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team continues to set the pace in the Frontier Athletic Conference following its win of the FAC’s fourth match of the season.

The teams gathered at Buckeye Hills Country Club Thursday, Sept. 1 for the event.

Washington won with a team score of 170.

Miami Trace was second with a score of 179, followed by Hillsboro and Chillicothe, both with team totals of 180.

The tiebreaker was the fifth score, which, Hillsboro’s fifth score was a 49 and Chillicothe’s fifth score was a 50.

Jackson had a team score of 188 and McClain shot a 201.

Three players shot a 40 to share medalist honors: Will Miller of Washington, David Edwards of McClain and Shaun Rodgers of Hillsboro.

Also for the Blue Lions, John Wall and Garrett Wahl both shot 41, Luke Crabtree had a 48, Logan Clevenger had a 53 and Logan Krape had a 54.

For the Panthers, Brady Armstrong led with a 41.

A trio of Panthers — Kaden Noble, Corbin Melvin and Cade Whitaker — each shot a 46, Jonah Goddard shot a 49 and Konnor May, 50.

Other scores for McClain: Robbie Wise, 49; Leland Ewry, 51; Jeremy Webb, 61; Paul Royse, 68.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Logan Zurface, 45; Zach Ison, 46; Bryce Parsons, 49; Jase Huffman, 49; Brogen Priest, 51.

Scores for Chillicothe: Aiden Fischer, 43; Drew Schramm, 44; Vincent Haller, 46; Jack Oyer, 47; Matthew Branscom, 50; Kaleb Elliott, 52.

Scores for Jackson: Noah Ernst, 41; Peyton Hill, 42; Tyler Mullins, 52; Sawyer Crawford, 53; Logan Dummitt, 55; Evan Williams, 83.

The Blue Lions have a record now of 19-1.

Miami Trace is in second place in the FAC at 14-6.

Chillicothe is third at 12-8, followed by Hillsboro at 10-10.

Jackson is 4-16 and McClain is 1-19.

Washington will host Vinton County Tuesday at The Greens.

Washington leads FAC standings