Chillicothe wins FAC girls golf match No. 4

The Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf teams gathered at Buckeye Hills Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the fourth conference match of the 2022 season.

Chillicothe continued to hold sway over the conference with the win.

The Cavaliers shot a team score of 181.

Jackson continues to beat every team in the FAC save Chillicothe, again placing second, this time with a 205 score.

McClain was third with a 218, followed by Miami Trace (241), Hillsboro (243) and Washington (268).

Jackson’s Aubrey Arnold was medalist with a 36.

Isabella Fisher shot a 39 to lead Chillicothe.

Emily Reeves led Miami Trace with a 45 and Faith Wynne had the low score of 54 for Washington.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Audrey Mullins, 60; Hannah Cummins, 65; Jordan Cockerill, 71.

Other scores for Washington: Alyson Foster, 70; Tevyn Carter, 72; Gwen Duncan, 72; Claudia Fuller, 75.

Scores for McClain: Kaylin Sterling, 51; Jacolyn Bolender, 54; Cariann Todd, 56; MacKenzie Corbin, 57; Kate Barrett, 61; Abbie Lovett, 64.

Scores for Hillsboro: Hailey Phillips, 46; Emma Yochum, 58; Grace Watson, 64; Reagan Leeth, 75.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Julie LeMaster, 43; Meryl Haller, 48; Mikayla Spaulding, 51; Addison Smith, 54.

Other scores for Jackson: Schuler Murray, 53; Taylor Mullins, 53; Autumn Crabtree, 63; Alia Rippeth, 64; Sabella McCarty, 72.

Washington will host Zane Trace Wednesday.