Massie golf edges Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team played a non-conference dual match against Clinton-Massie Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Falcons edged the Blue Lions, 164 to 169.
Andy Steed of Clinton-Massie was medalist with a 36.
Will Miller and Luke Crabtree led the Blue Lions, each with a score of 41.
Garrett Wahl shot a 43, John Wall a 44, Logan Krape had a score of 47 and Logan Clevenger, 50.
Other scores for Clinton-Massie: Connor Stultz, 40; Logan Miller, 44; Evan Davidson, 44; Camdon Morgan, 46 and Queton Smith, 58.
Washington was at McClain Thursday and will host Vinton County Tuesday.
Washington’s Will Miller watches the flight of his ball during a non-conference match against Clinton-Massie Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.