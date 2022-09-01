Jackson tennis beats Miami Trace

JACKSON — The Miami Trace High School tennis team visited Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Miami Trace suffered its first setback in the FAC, falling three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost to Natalie Malone, 3-6, 6-3, 5-7.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard fell to Skylar Hatfield, 4-6, 2-6.

Caitlin Davis won at third singles, 7-5, 6-2 over Alex Bautista.

Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit beat Lauren Carper and Lacey Houser, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles.

At second doubles, Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye lost to Josie Waugh and Deonna Husten, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 4-10.

Miami Trace (4-1 in the FAC) plays a non-conference match at Unioto Wednesday, Sept. 7.