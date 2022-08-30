CC underway

GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers hosted a season-opening cross country meet at John Mitchell Memorial Park Saturday, Aug. 27.

All of the Frontier Athletic Conference teams were in attendance, save for Chillicothe.

Other teams taking part included Fairfield, East Clinton and Zane Trace.

Hillsboro won the girls high school meet with 28 points. They placed six runners in the top 10 and seven in the top 11.

Zane Trace was second with 55 points.

Washington was third with 85 points, McClain was fourth with 92 points and Fairfield was fifth with 110 points.

Hillsboro won the high school boys race with 44 points, including placing four runners in the top nine.

Jackson was second with 59 points, followed by Fairfield with 62 points and Miami Trace with 104 points.

Zane Trace was fifth with 145 points, followed by East Clinton with 155, Washington with 160 and McClain with 221.

Miami Trace won the middle school girls race with 17 points. They had seven runners place in the top nine.

Hillsboro was second with 44 points.

The other schools did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Washington won the boys middle school event with 39 total team placement points.

Fairfield was second with 41 points and Hillsboro was third with 42 points.

In the high school girls race, Marie Souther of Zane Trace won in a time of 19:41.

Taylor Thoroman of Hillsboro was second in 20:20.

Madison Hayes of Washington was third with a time of 21:09 and Kaelin Pfeifer of Miami Trace was fourth in 21:36.

Brooke Baldwin led McClain, placing 17th in 24:57.

Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle won the high school boys 5k event in 17:37.

Landry Hattan of Fairfield placed second in 18:11.

Matthew Gibson of Jackson finished third with a time of 18:14 and Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace was fourth in 18:36.

Avery Wightman was the top finisher for Washington, placing 11th in 19:31.

Eli Bogard was the top finisher for McClain, placing 37th in 22:53.

In the middle school boys race, Rason Brunck of Hillsboro was first in 11:05.

Deegan Evans of Jackson was second in 11:40.

Wyatt Putney placed third for Washington in 11:47.

Mason Lightle of Fairfield was fourth in 11:57.

Gabrial Carson of Miami Trace was 14th in 13:12.

In the middle school girls race Karleigh Cooper won in a time of 13:24.

Alyvia Atkinson of Miami Trace was second in 14:18.

Anna Tackage of Washington was third with a time of 14:46.

Miami Trace was at Huntington Tuesday and will be at Zane Trace on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Washington ran at Huntington Tuesday and will run at Circleville Saturday and at Zane Trace on Sept. 10.

Miami Trace and Washington High School girls results:

Madison Hayes, W, 3rd, 21:09; Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 4th, 21:09; Kayli Merritt, W, 15th, 24:32; Kamika Bennett, MT, 16th, 24:45; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 25th, 26:21; Leah Marine, W, 31st, 29:48; Kaylee Boehm, W, 32nd, 29:59; K’Lynn Cornell, MT, 42nd, 35:15

Washington and Miami Trace High School boys results:

Eli Fliehman, MT, 4th, 18:36; Avery Wightman, W, 11th, 19:31; Aiden Johnson, MT, 17th, 20:12; Max Trimble, MT, 25th, 21:02; Joshua Lewis, MT, 29th, 21:53; Isaac Colter, W, 30th, 22:01; Justin Robinson, MT, 31st, 22:13; Trace Bartruff, W, 36th, 22:50; Garrett Carson, MT, 38th, 23:00; Ian Roush, W, 46th, 23:43; Justin Everhart, MT, 47th, 23:48; T.J. Ooten, W, 48th, 24:07; Lyndon Phillips, MT, 55th, 25:26; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 56th, 26:55; Blake Walker, W, 62nd, 30:39; Caleb Bennett, MT, 63rd, 39:26

Miami Trace and Washington Middle School girls results:

Karleigh Cooper, MT, 1st, 13:24; Alyvia Atkinson, MT, 2nd, 14:18; Anna Tackage, W, 3rd, 14:46; Cailin Johnson, MT, 4th, 14:49; Karlee Johnson, MT, 5th, 15:16; Paige Fitzgerald, MT, 8th, 15:29; Abigail Huff, W, 9th, 15:37; Nora Morrison, MT, 11th, 16:16; Kaytlyn Burns, MT, 12th, 16:30; Addison Weaver, W, 13th, 16:35; Emily Parsley, MT, 18th, 17:31; Jayda Jones, MT, 22nd, 18:40; Tanzyn Laymon, MT, 24th, 19:16; Cloe Burton, W, 25th, 19:34; Kami Kulin, MT, 27th, 20:25; Kielyn Daugherty, MT, 28th, 20:29

Washington and Miami Trace Middle School boys results:

Wyatt Putney, W, 3rd, 11:47; Channing Wightman, W, 8th, 12:45; Cayden Dossenbacher, W, 10th, 12:52; Gabrial Carson, MT, 14th, 13:12; Ethan Miteff, W, 19th, 13:55; Caleb Atkinson, W, 20th, 15:09; Zach Brobeck, W, 24th, 16:50; Colton Osborne, W, 27th, 17:51; Gabe Roush, W, 28th, 18:43; Kaden Batson, MT, 31st, 22:18

Miami Trace Panthers are shown at the beginning of the high school race at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (l-r); Aiden Johnson, Max Trimble, Conner Hostetler, Lyndon Phillips, Eli Fliehman and Justin Robinson. The Washington Blue Lion Middle School boys at the start of the race Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. (l-r); Channing Wightman, Caleb Atkinson, Wyatt Putney, Zac Brobeck , Cayden Dossenbacher and Gabe Roush. Madison Hayes of Washington at the McClain meet in Greenfield Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace competes in the McClain Invitational at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Washington High School boys cross country team begins the race at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (l-r); Joey Yates, Avery Wightman, Trace Bartruff, Ian Roush and Issac Coulter. Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace at the front of a group of runners at the McClain Invitational Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Miami Trace Middle School girls at the start of the race Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Greenfield. (l-r); Nora Morrison, Cailin Johnson, Alyvia Atkinson, Kaitlyn Burns, Kielin Daughtery, Emily Parsley, Karleigh Cooper (1st place overall), Paige Fitzgerald, Kami Kulin, Tanzyn Laymon and Jayda Jones. Washington Middle School girls taking off at the start of the McClain Invitational at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (l-r); Cloe Burton, Abigail Huff, Anna Tackage and Addison Weaver. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Aiden Johnson of Miami Trace (left) runs alongside a competitor from Jackson during the McClain Invitational Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Greenfield. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Hillsboro wins McClain hs meet