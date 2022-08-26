Washington High School assistant band director, Ben Streitenberger and his daughters, Claire, who is in the sixth grade (left) and Cate, who is in the fourth grade were on hand for the home-opening game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Their mother is Alison Streitenberger.

This little girl was on hand to take in the game between the Washington Blue Lions and Western Brown Broncos Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Eddie Fisher (left), along with Chuck Snyder, prepares to raise the flag just prior to the start of the Washington Blue Lions football game against Western Brown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Fisher has been a part of Washington Blue Lion football for 54 years.

The much-touted Drew Novak (2), the quarterback of the Western Brown Broncos, runs the ball as Washington’s Charles Souther gets a hold on him Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Gardner Park. Also coming in on defense for Washington is Charlie Eplin (1).

The Washington Blue Lion marching band on the field at Gardner Park during the pre-game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Washington head coach Chuck Williamson greets players as they exit the field after a touchdown during the first half of the game against Western Brown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Gardner Park.