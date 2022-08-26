Lady Lion tennis beats Unioto, 3-2

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team visited Chillicothe Thursday to take on Unioto.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Caitlyn Pennington, 0-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Sofia Siscoe beat Kylie Fowler, 6-0, 6-1.

Jillian Frederick lost at third singles to Sadie Lamerson, 0-6, 1-6.

Washington won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock defeated Raegan Dudzinski and Margo Lewis, 6-4, 6-2.

Abby Rose and Kate Bailey won at second doubles, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 over Haley Sawers and Chloe Detty.

Washington will host Waverly Monday and Chillicothe Thursday.