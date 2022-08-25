Zane Trace beats Lady Lions

The Washington High School varsity volleyball team hosted the team from Zane Trace High School Wednesday, Aug. 24.

In the varsity match, Zane Trace won, 25-3, 25-12 and 25-17.

Zane Trace won the j-v match, 25-18, 25-20.

Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Natalie Truex each had five kills for Washington.

Allie Mongold had 12 set assists for Washington.

Maggi Wall had 13 digs for Washington.

“(Zane Trace, 3-0) is a really good team,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “They had a couple of hitters reach some big milestones this week.

“Our defense just wasn’t ready,” DeAtley said. “We weren’t there and we weren’t prepared as well as we should’ve been to take care of their hitters.

“They just found our holes,” DeAtley said. “Things just didn’t fall our way. We couldn’t get a lot of momentum going for us. We would have spurts and then do something silly.

“We just have to get in a rhythm,” DeAtley said. “I think that’s what we’re missing. We haven’t found a groove and our rhythm. We’re working and we will get there.”

Washington (0-3) played East Clinton Thursday and will open Frontier Athletic Conference play at Chillicothe Tuesday.