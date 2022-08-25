Chillicothe wins FAC girls golf match No. 3

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Wednesday, Aug. 24 at The Greens in Washington C.H.
Chillicothe won the match with a team score of 197.
Jackson was second with a 225, followed by Miami Trace with a 231, McClain with a team score of 239, then Hillsboro at 251 and Washington at 275.
Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the medalist, shooting a 42.
For Miami Trace, Emily Reeves led with a 48.
Audrey Mullins shot a 59, Izzy Deskins had a 61, Hannah Cummins, 63, and Jordan Cockerill and Cailee Cox each shot 81.
For Washington, Faith Wynne had the low score of 51.
Gwen Duncan and Alyson Foster each had a 74, Claudia Fuller had a 76 and Tevyn Carter a 78.
Abbie Lovett led McClain with a 52.
Other scores for McClain: Kaylin Sterling, 53; MacKenzie Corbin, 66; Jacolyn Bolender, 68; Avery Murphy, 74 and Kate Barrett, 78.
Hailey Phillips led Hillsboro with a 51.
Other scores for Hillsboro: Emma Yochum, 53; Kathryn Cluff, 68; Reagan Leeth, 79.
Scores for Chillicothe: Isabella Fischer, 43; Julie LeMaster, 49; Mikayla Spaulding, 49; Addison Smith, 56; Meryl Haller, 58; Maddy Ward, 72.
Other scores for Jackson: Taylor Mullins, 57; Schuler Murray, 59; Autumn Crabtree, 67; Sabella McCarty, 75.
Chillicothe leads the FAC with a record of 15-0.
Jackson stands in second place at 12-3.
McClain is third at 7-8, followed by Hillsboro, 6-9; Mimai Trace, 5-10 and Washington, 0-15.
Miami Trace was scheduled to play at Wilmington Thursday and will play at Hillsboro Monday.
Washington is at Hillsboro Monday.