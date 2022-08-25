Chillicothe wins FAC girls golf match No. 3

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Wednesday, Aug. 24 at The Greens in Washington C.H.

Chillicothe won the match with a team score of 197.

Jackson was second with a 225, followed by Miami Trace with a 231, McClain with a team score of 239, then Hillsboro at 251 and Washington at 275.

Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the medalist, shooting a 42.

For Miami Trace, Emily Reeves led with a 48.

Audrey Mullins shot a 59, Izzy Deskins had a 61, Hannah Cummins, 63, and Jordan Cockerill and Cailee Cox each shot 81.

For Washington, Faith Wynne had the low score of 51.

Gwen Duncan and Alyson Foster each had a 74, Claudia Fuller had a 76 and Tevyn Carter a 78.

Abbie Lovett led McClain with a 52.

Other scores for McClain: Kaylin Sterling, 53; MacKenzie Corbin, 66; Jacolyn Bolender, 68; Avery Murphy, 74 and Kate Barrett, 78.

Hailey Phillips led Hillsboro with a 51.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Emma Yochum, 53; Kathryn Cluff, 68; Reagan Leeth, 79.

Scores for Chillicothe: Isabella Fischer, 43; Julie LeMaster, 49; Mikayla Spaulding, 49; Addison Smith, 56; Meryl Haller, 58; Maddy Ward, 72.

Other scores for Jackson: Taylor Mullins, 57; Schuler Murray, 59; Autumn Crabtree, 67; Sabella McCarty, 75.

Chillicothe leads the FAC with a record of 15-0.

Jackson stands in second place at 12-3.

McClain is third at 7-8, followed by Hillsboro, 6-9; Mimai Trace, 5-10 and Washington, 0-15.

Miami Trace was scheduled to play at Wilmington Thursday and will play at Hillsboro Monday.

Washington is at Hillsboro Monday.

Washington’s Claudia Fuller hits a shot on the fairway at The Greens during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_WCH-Claudia-Fuller.jpg Washington’s Claudia Fuller hits a shot on the fairway at The Greens during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Hannah Cummins putts for Miami Trace during an FAC match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_MT-golf-No-2.jpg Hannah Cummins putts for Miami Trace during an FAC match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Izzy Deskins chips onto the green during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_MT-golf-No-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Izzy Deskins chips onto the green during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at The Greens. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Faith Wynne of Washington sends the ball toward the cup during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_WCH-Faith-Wynne.jpg Faith Wynne of Washington sends the ball toward the cup during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos