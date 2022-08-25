Blue Lion j-v golf wins match at Wilmington

The Washington and Miami Trace boys junior-varsity golf teams played a match at the Wilmington Elks course Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Washington won with a 199 team total.

Miami Trace had a team score of 219.

Wilmington did not have enough players for a team score.

For Washington, Isaiah Wynne was co-medalist with a 48.

Logan Krape and Landon Miller each shot a 49; Logan Miller had a score of 53 and Cooper Robertson, 54.

For the Panthers, Colton Lindsay led with a 52.

Tanner Eggleton and Joseph Thompson both had a 55; Justin Thompson, Bryson Yeoman and Trent Seymour each had a score of 57.