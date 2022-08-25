Miami Trace volleyball beats Waverly, 3-1

WAVERLY — The Miami Trace varsity volleyball team visited Waverly High School Monday, Aug. 22.

Miami Trace won the match in four sets, 25-17, 17-25, 25-12 and 25-19.

“This was our second match and we are still a little roller-coaster in our play,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Cecillia and Courtney had a good night serving for us.

“We feel fortunate to get the win at Waverly,” Mace said.

Cecillia Robinson had six ace serves and nine digs for Miami Trace.

Addyson Butts led with 14 kills, three ace serves and two blocks.

Courtney Carter had 12 kills, five ace serves and one block.

Miami Trace (2-0 overall) played at Zane Trace Thursday and will host McClain in the Frontier Athletic Conference opener Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.