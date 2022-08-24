MT tennis completes 1st round of FAC 4-0

The Miami Trace High School tennis team continued defending its Frontier Athletic Conference title from 2021 with a match against Washington High School Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Miami Trace won the match, four courts to one.

The Panthers completed the first round of FAC play at 4-0.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Addy Newsome, 6-0, 6-1.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard beat Sofia Siscoe, 7-5, 7-5.

Caitlin Davis defeated Jillian Frederick at third singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit beat Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock, 7-5, 6-2 at first doubles.

Abby Rose and Kate Bailey won the second doubles court, 7-5, 6-3 over Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye.

In j-v play, (only Miami Trace players’ names available), Macy Mahorney lost a singles match, 2-8.

Allie Stoughton and Libby Johnson won a doubles match (a pro set to 8) 7-2 in a tiebreaker.

Lily Waddle and Isabel Gilpen won a doubles match, 6-4.

Lucia Wilson won a singles match, 8-1.

Miami Trace plays at Circleville Thursday and at Jackson Tuesday.

Washington is at Unioto Thursday and home to host Waverly Monday at 5 p.m.