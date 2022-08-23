Fairfield tops Lady Lions, 3-0

The Washington Lady Lion varsity volleyball team hosted the Lions from Fairfield High School Monday, Aug. 22.

Fairfield won the match in three sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-22.

“We lost to Wilmington on Saturday,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “I think nerves got the best of us, honestly.

“Tonight we started off well,” DeAtley said. “We just had too many gaps. Fairfield was able to capitalize on that. They served tough and they had some aggressiveness. When we were up, we didn’t capitalize on it. We kind of let off a little bit.

“I’m proud of our girls for fighting and getting better consistently through each set,” DeAtley said. “We just fell short, unfortunately; too many errors that we’re going to work on.”

Statistically for Washington, Megan Sever had two ace serves.

Maggi Wall, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, Madison Haithcock and Isabel Fernazdez each had one ace.

In attacks, Fernandez had four, Wead-Salmi, Sever and Kierstyn Mitchell each had three.

Allie Mongold had 10 set assists and Aysha Haney had four assists.

Wall led with 15 digs, while Sever and Mongold each had seven.

Washington won the j-v match in three sets, 16-25, 25-17 and 25-8.

Washington (0-2 overall) is home Wednesday against Zane Trace with the j-v match starting at 5:30 p.m.

Washington plays at East Clinton Thursday and will begin Frontier Athletic Conference play with a home match against defending champions Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Calleigh Wead-Salmi hits the ball back over the net for Washington during a non-conference match against Fairfield Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Also pictured for Washington are (l-r); Allie Mongold, Maggi Wall and Madison Haithcock (10). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_Lady-Lion-volleyball-Calliegh-Wead-salmi-8-22-2022.jpg Calleigh Wead-Salmi hits the ball back over the net for Washington during a non-conference match against Fairfield Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Also pictured for Washington are (l-r); Allie Mongold, Maggi Wall and Madison Haithcock (10). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald