Chillicothe wins 2nd FAC girls golf match

CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chillicothe Country Club.

The Cavaliers won the match with a team score of 205.

Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the medalist, shooting a 47.

Chillicothe improves to 10-0 in the conference.

Jackson was second with a 242 and is now 8-2 in the FAC.

McClain was third with a team score of 257 and Hillsboro was fourth with a 260. Both teams are currently 5-5 in the FAC.

Miami Trace shot a 267 and Washington shot a 296.

Miami Trace is 2-8 in the FAC and Washington is 0-10.

Emily Reeves led Miami Trace with a 57.

Audrey Mullins shot a 68, followed by Amberly Szcerbiak, 70; Hannah Cummins, 72; Izzy Deskins, 73 and Jordan Cockerill, 81.

Faith Wynne led Washington with a 62.

Gwen Duncan shot a 74 for Washington, followed by Alyson Foster, 80; Tevyn Carter, 80 and Claudia Fuller, 81.

Scores for McClain: Kaylin Sterling, 53; Abbie Lovett,Kallie Posey, 75 and Kate Barrett, 77.

Scores for Hillsboro: Hailey Phillips, 53; Emma Yochum, 64; Grace Watson, 69; Kathryn Cluff, 74; Reagan Leeth, 81.

Scores for Chillicothe: Isabella Fischer, 49; Julie LeMaster, 49; Meryl Haller, 50; Mikayla Spaulding, 57; Addison Smith, 62; Maddy Ward, 74.

Other scores for Jackson: Taylor Mullins, 55; Schuler Murray, 67; Katelyn Williams, 73; Sabella McCarty, 75.

The FAC’s third girls’ golf match of the season is scheduled for today at The Greens in Washington C.H. at 4:30 p.m.