Blue Lion golf wins FAC match No. 3

The Washington Blue Lion golf team won the Frontier Athletic Conference’s third golf match of the season on Monday, Aug. 22 at The Greens, the home course of the Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers.

Washington shot a team score of 167, eclipsing Chillicothe that shot a 170.

Miami Trace and Hillsboro both shot a team score of 185.

Miami Trace won the tiebreaker (fifth score), 49 to 53.

McClain was fifth with a 188 and Jackson was sixth with a 193.

Chillicothe’s Aiden Fischer was medalist with a 39.

Washington was led by John Wall and Garrett Wahl, each with a 40 and Will Miller with a 41.

Luke Crabtree shot a 46 and Logan Clevenger and Shane Crago each shot a 49.

For the Panthers, Brady Armstrong led with a 43.

Cade Whitaker and Kaden Noble each had a score of 47.

Konner May had a 48, Corbin Melvin, 49 and Gavin Cowden, 52.

Other scores for Chillicothe: Kaiden Koch, 41; Vincent Haller, 44; Matthew Branscom, 46; Drew Schramm, 48; Kaleb Elliot, 49.

Scores for McClain: Robbie Wise, 41; David Edwards, 43; Leland Ewry, 52; Jeremy Webb, 52 and Jacob Woods, 88.

Scores for Hillsboro: Zach Ison, 43; Bryce Parsons, 45; Logan Zurface, 48; Shaun Rodgers, 49; Jase Huffman, 52 and Brogen Priest, 53.

Scores for Jackson: Noah Ernst, 47; Sawyer Crawford, 48; Logan Dummitt, 48; Tyler Mullins, 50; Tristan Tipton, 50; Peyton Hill, 56.

After three conference matches, Washington is in first place with a record of 14-1.

Miami Trace and Chillicothe are tied for second at 10-5.

Hillsboro is fourth at 7-5, followed by Jackson, 3-12 and McClain, 1-14.

Washington will play at Clinton-Massie Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Miami Trace will be back on the course at Wilmington Thursday, Aug. 25

Cade Whitaker tees off for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens in Washington C.H. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Shane Crago putts in for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at The Greens in Washington C.H. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald