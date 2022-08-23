Washington tennis shuts out East Clinton, 5-0

The Washington High School tennis team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton for a match at Gardner Park Monday, Aug. 22.
Washington won the match, five courts to none.
At first singles, Addy Newsome beat Kailyn Mason, 6-3, 6-4.
At second singles, Sofia Siscoe defeated Molly Seabaugh, 6-1, 6-1.
Abby Rose won by forfeit at third singles.
Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock won at first doubles, 6-3, 6-1 against Stephanie Lambert and Rylee Kempton.
At second doubles, Jillian Frederick and Kate Bailey beat Josi Balon and Abigail Prater, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 and 11-9. The third set was played as a tiebreaker to 10.
Washington will play at Unioto Thursday and then host Waverly Monday, Aug. 29.