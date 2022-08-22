Miami Trace tennis moves to 3-0 in FAC

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team improved to 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win at Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 18.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Scarlet Studebaker, 6-2, 6-2.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Allie Crago, 6-1, 6-2.

At third singles, Caitlin Davis beat Jenna Hapsha, 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo, defeated Kallie Sharp and Jenna Hart, 6-2, 6-0.

At second doubles, Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye lost to Aly Johnson and Keyle Johnson, 1-6, 6-4, 2-6.

There was one j-v match in which Miami Trace’s Morgan Elliott and Lily Waddle, 8-4.

Miami Trace hosts Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.