Miami Trace volleyball wins opener vs. S’eastern

The Miami Trace varsity volleyball team began the 2022 season with a non-conference match against South Charleston Southeastern at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Aug. 20.

Miami Trace won in five sets, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 18-25 and 15-7.

For Miami Trace, Gracey Ferguson led with 43 set assists. She also had two ace serves and one solo block.

Courtney Carter had 16 kills, 17 digs and one solo block.

Addyson Butt had 16 kills, two solo blocks and two ace serves.

Mary Pfeifer had four ace serves and 16 digs.

“Both teams were a little tentative at the beginning of the first set,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “(It was) good to get a win in our home opener.

Miami Trace played at Waverly Monday, Aug. 22 and will play at Zane Trace Thursday.