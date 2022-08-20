Lady Lion volleball swept by Hurricanes in season opener

The Lady Lion volleyball team fell to Wilmington in their season opening contest on Saturday, three sets to none. Wilmington won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-13, and the third set 25-15. The Lady Lions fall to 0-1 on the season after losing to the Hurricanes in this non-conference event.

Statistically for Washington, Isabelle Fernandez led all attackers with four kills. Kierstyn Mitchell had two kills, while Maggi Wall, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, Megan Sever, and Natalie Truex each had one kill. Wead-Salmi led the Lady Lions with two aces, while Mitchell, Fernandez, Sever, and Aysha Haney had one ace each. Wall led the team with 15 digs. Allie Mongold had five digs. Haney, Addison Chambers, Jaricka Mick had three digs. Wead-Salmi had two digs, and Mitchell, Fernandez, and Sever all had one dig.

The Lady Lions swept the Hurricanes in the junior varsity contest, two games to none. Washington won the first set 25-23, and the second set 25-21.

The Lady Lions are back in action on Monday, August 22 at home against Fairfield.

Allie Mongold (far left), sets the ball for teamate Calleigh Wead-Salmi during Saturday's contest. Also pictured is Kierstyn Mitchell (bottom), Addison Shiltz (far right), and Natalie Truex (top). Wilmington won the contest, three sets to none.