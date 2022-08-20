Lady Lion soccer falls in home opener against Wilmington

The Washington Lady Lion soccer team hosted Wilmington in their home opener on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Wilmington won the match 11-2, leading 5-0 at the half. Pictured is Freshman Calee Ellars, who drove past a defender for a goal in the second half of Saturday’s contest. Ellars scored one of Washington’s two goals on the day, with Senior Addison Chambers scoring the second.

By Tyler Flora

[email protected]

