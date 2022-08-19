Blue Lions roll past Bexley, 35-6

BEXLEY — The Washington Blue Lions visited central Ohio Friday night to open the 2022 football season against a team that decades ago was a conference rival, the Bexley Lions.

The two teams of Blue and White Lions were members of the long-since disbanded Buckeye Athletic Conference.

Last year, Washington hosted Bexley and won the game, 20-13.

On Friday night, it was pretty much all Washington as the Blue Lions began with a 28-0 lead and went on to post a 35-6 victory.

Washington scored with four minutes to play in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by quarterback Troy Thompson.

R.J. Foose went 5 for 5 on the night in extra-point conversions.

With 1:07 to play in the first quarter, Trevaughn Jackson scored on an 8-yard run. The kick made it 14-0, Washington.

That was the score at the half.

In the third quarter, with 1:13 to play, Rocky Jones had a 50-yard touchdown run. Foose’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 21-0 lead.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Thompson hit Tanner Lemaster for a 23-yard touchdown. The kick put the Blue Lions in control, 28-0.

Bexley avoided the shutout with a 15-yard run by Clifford Padmore. The point-after kick was no good.

With 8:08 to play in the game, the Blue Lions executed a screen pass from Thompson to Jones that went for 89 yards and a touchdown.

“We played far from perfect,” Washington head coach Chuck Williamson said. “We played well enough to win.

“Our defense played fantastic,” Williamson said. Bexley scored with the aid of some Washington penalties, Williamson said. “Our defense really should have thrown a shutout.

“Offensively, our skill guys are special,” Williamson said. “Rocky Jones scored 89 yards off a screen pass. Tanner Lemaster had five catches for 107 yards.

“Troy threw for over 300 yards,” Williams said. “A.J. Dallmayer played well. Isaiah Haithcock played well. Our running backs by committee played well with Trevaughn Jackson, Rocky Jones and Michael Bearden.”

The Blue Lions have their home opener next Friday at Gardner Park against the Western Brown Broncos. Western Brown pummelled Hillsboro last night, 55-0.

A.J. Dallmayer (13) carries for the Washington Blue Lions during their season-opening game at Bexley High School Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Also pictured, Tanner Lemaster (23) blocks and also for Washington is Charles Souther (50). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_AJ-Dallmayer-8-19-2022-1.jpg A.J. Dallmayer (13) carries for the Washington Blue Lions during their season-opening game at Bexley High School Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Also pictured, Tanner Lemaster (23) blocks and also for Washington is Charles Souther (50). Photo by Mary Kay West