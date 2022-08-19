Wall paces Blue Lions with score of 36

The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panthers boys golf teams hosted Grandview Heights for a non-conference tri-match Thursday, Aug. 18.
Washington won the match with a team score of 171.
Miami Trace shot a team total of 192.
Washington’s John Wall shot a new personal best low 9-hole score of par 36.
“The boys played great,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said.
Also for Washington, Garrett Wahl had a score of 40, Luke Crabtree shot a 46, Logan Clevenger had a 49, Will Miller shot a 51 and Shane Crago had a 59.
For the Panthers, Kaden Noble was low man with a 41.
Brady Armstrong shot a 49, Cade Whitaker had a 50, Corbin Melvin and Jonah Goddard each shot a 52 and Konnor May had a 53.
Grandview had just two players, Colin Cleary with a 39 and Jacob Larson with a 41.
Washington and Miami Trace play at home Monday.