Wall paces Blue Lions with score of 36

The Washington Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panthers boys golf teams hosted Grandview Heights for a non-conference tri-match Thursday, Aug. 18.

Washington won the match with a team score of 171.

Miami Trace shot a team total of 192.

Washington’s John Wall shot a new personal best low 9-hole score of par 36.

“The boys played great,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said.

Also for Washington, Garrett Wahl had a score of 40, Luke Crabtree shot a 46, Logan Clevenger had a 49, Will Miller shot a 51 and Shane Crago had a 59.

For the Panthers, Kaden Noble was low man with a 41.

Brady Armstrong shot a 49, Cade Whitaker had a 50, Corbin Melvin and Jonah Goddard each shot a 52 and Konnor May had a 53.

Grandview had just two players, Colin Cleary with a 39 and Jacob Larson with a 41.

Washington and Miami Trace play at home Monday.

Washington's Garrett Wahl watches the flight of his tee shot during a match against Miami Trace and Grandview Heights Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. John Wall. Jonah Goddard putts for Miami Trace during a home match against Washington and Grandview Heights Thursday, Aug. 18. 2022.